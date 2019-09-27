Area golf with the Indian Scramble and the Dwight Invitational

In what’s been a fun day for those who participate, the 28th annual Indian Scramble took place with U-High leaving the Elks Club with the championship trophy.

The Pioneers finished with a 57. U-High broke 30 on each side with nines of 29 and 28. Normal Community was second by scorecard playoff with a 58 after twin 29s. Peoria (Notre Dame) also came in with a 58, but had a 30 on the front nine and a 28 on the back.

Prairie Central, consisting of Illini Prairie Conference individual champion Payton Dunahee, Ty Drach, Austin Friedman, Trey Bazzell and Rylie Vaughan, with Wyatt Harms and Jacob Davis tagging along, finished in a tie with Dunlap at 60, but the Eagles got the nod for fourth place by scorecard playoff. The Hawks had sides of 30 and 30 in placing fifth.

Pontiac’s varsity — the Orange team — was sixth with a 61 after carding a 31 on the front and a 30 on the back. Making up the PTHS Orange were Garrett Brunner, Griffin Brunner, Peyton Cheek, Ethan Finnegan and Rocco Sartoris. Bloomington, Central Catholic and Washington each finished with a 62. Limestone came in with a 63 while Normal (West) finished with a 64.

Mahomet-Seymour and East Peoria each carded a 65 with Richwoods chalking up a 66 and St. Bede had a 69. Pontiac’s JV squad — the Blue team, consisting of Andrew Babb, Jacob Bressner, Logan Gray, Hunter Trainor and Adam Verdun — knotted a 75 and Peoria had a 76.

Dwight Invitational

DWIGHT — Brody Hoegger of Dwight had a memorable afternoon as he registered a hole-in-one during the Dwight Invitational at Dwight Country Club.

Hoegger’s ace came on the 11th hole.

The Dwight Invite is a unique tournament format with three teams of two players for each school playing a scramble format. All three teams then combine their scores for a team total.

Beecher and Seneca tied for first place as each finished with a 218. Newark was third with a 226 and host Dwight placed fourth with a 243, edging fifth-place Morris (245) by two strokes.

Part of the Trojans’ final tally was the ace by Hoegger. Hoegger was playing with Chase Becker and they finished with an 83. Anthony Dinelli and Mason Tjelle combined for a 75 and Sevin Vargas and Wyatt Thompson teamed for an 85.

Each of the top-five twosomes came in under par.