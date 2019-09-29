CAMBRIDGE — The wet weekend couldn’t dampen the spirits of the kids at Cambridge and AlWood high schools; the two schools had happy homecomings thanks to the Spartans’ 20-6 win over Mercer County.

It’s a homecoming tradition in Cambridge to play the game on Saturday afternoon, which meant they avoided being rained out, as so many area football games were Friday night.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Spartans got on the board in the second. Recovering a Golden Eagles fumble at the Ridgewood 49, they drove 51 yards in eight plays, scoring on an eight-yard pass from Logan Nodine to Colton Stahl.

Ridgewood forced a three-and-out on Mercer County’s next possession and, set up by a long Stahl punt return, started at the Mercer County 47. Seven plays later, Nodine hit Lucas Kessinger for another eight-yard TD pass.

Then, on Mercer County’s third play after getting the ball back, the Spartans’ Weston Brown intercepted a pass and ran it back 65 yards for the third Ridgewood touchdown.

Trailing 20-0, the Golden Eagles started the second half with their best drive of the day, starting at their 48 and scoring in just five plays when quarterback Matthew Lucas ran it in from a yard out. The TD was made possible by a run by Braden Williams from the Ridgewood 38 down to the 1.

But for most of the day Mercer County was hampered by penalties and other mistakes. The biggest example came early in the fourth quarter.

A high snap forced Ridgewood punter Payton Catour to fall on the loose ball at the Spartans’ 5.

On first and goal, the Golden Eagles lost two yards on a running play. Then came a holding penalty that took the ball back to the 25. An illegal-substitution penalty moved the ball back another five yards, and when Ridgewood sacked Lucas, it was second and goal from the 40.

A pass completion took it down to the 27, but after an incompletion on fourth and goal the Golden Eagles gave the ball back to Ridgewood without scoring.

“It’s been an interesting season so far,” Ridgewood Coach Bruce Redding said of that series. “Right now nothing surprises me.”

Redding praised his team’s defensive efforts, but added that “We relaxed a little bit” at the start of the second half when Mercer County scored. But after that, he said, “We got the energy back where it was supposed to be, and things got back on track.”

Ridgewood remains undefeated and on Friday will host Annawan-Wethersfield, who are also 5-0 following Saturday’s win over Princeville. Mercer County fell to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the Lincoln Trail Conference.