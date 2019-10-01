Prep cross country

Ethan Schickel ran in the top 10 and Pontiac finished fifth overall as the Indians competed at the Herscher Invitational cross country meet Saturday.

Schickel had a time of 16 minute, 46 seconds over the Limestone Park course, which was good for ninth overall. Leighton Gerdes came in19th with a time of 17:27.6 and Carson Gregory was 25th at 17:49.4. Tucker Riordan and Noah Parra each came in under 19 minutes in completing the PTHS scoring. Riordan had a time of 18:10.4 for 31st and Parra was 49th at 18:59.1. Weiland Torkelson (19:31.9) and Kevin Sennott (20:05.7) also competed.

Natalie Cassady was second overall in the frosh-soph girls race at 22 minutes. Hailynn Dively finished in 23:20 and Ashlyn Bernard had a time of 24:25.

Blaine Bauman led the frosh-soph boys at 21 minutes. Nolan Verdun (27:32), Dewayne Johnson (28:09) and Aiden Snodgrass (28:52) also competed.