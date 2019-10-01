Grady Thompson scored on a penalty kick and gave Princeton a 1-0 victory over Kewanee on Monday at Northeast Park.

A handball penalty gave Princeton its shot with 22:10 left in the second half. Thompson kicked the ball high over the Kewanee wall. The looping kick, in fact, also sailed over the hands of the Kewanee keeper and into the net.

Then Princeton shifted entirely to a defensive stance, relying on clear-out kicks and making a determined effort to frustrate Kewanee’s forwards.

“We’ve been a lot more stingy,” Princeton coach David Gray said. Princeton went to 4-12-2.

From there, things fell to Kristian Whitefield, the Princeton keeper, to fend off a late rush of Kewanee shots.

Kewanee had Omar Zepeda in goal. He made a dazzling save with 28 minutes left on a broken play.

Princeton almost got a goal when Ethan Thompson, as the lone player back, drove the ball the length of the field in the closing 15 seconds. But the Kewanee keeper stopped his shot.

“Players are stressful right now,” Franky Grejeda said. Kewanee had six players out because of academic ineligibility.

Kewanee received its regional assignment. Kewanee was the sixth seed and will play Yorkville Christian at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, at Northeast Park in Kewanee.

The postseason scene then switches to Serena, if Kewanee should advance. It would play Newark at 5 p.m. Oct. 16 in the second semifinal.