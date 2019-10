The Canton Sophomore volleyball team lost at home Tuesday night to Metamora 6-25, 17-25.

Their overall record is now 2-14 and 0-7 in conference.

Adrianne Mahr had 3 kills, 3 aces and 3 service points.

Lexus Ellsworth had 3 service points.

Alissa Turner had 4 assists.

Rylee Demott had 5 digs.

Their next competition was Wednesday night at Morton.