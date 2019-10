The Lady Giants volleyball team lost to Metamora 25-20, 25-10.

The team’s record is 4-16 overall, 0-7 conference.

Devlin Dennis had four kills and one ace.

Cassidy Williams had four blocks.

As for assists, Halle Bair had five while Ella Dixon had four.

Amelia Painter had nine digs with Faith Delmer boosting eight digs.