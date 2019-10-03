Week 6 previews for FCW and Dwight

Facing an undefeated team is tough enough at this point of the season, but when that team is the reigning state champion and playing at home, the chances of coming home with a “W” is all that much tougher.

But Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland is looking to buck the odds, snap a two-game losing streak and come home with a victory Friday night.

Dwight will be looking to post its first win of the season. It’s been a tough campaign but there’s still a lot for the Trojans to accomplish.

FCW (3-2) at Milford (5-0)

In the closest of three straight road games, the Falcons will face Milford on the Bearcats’ home field.

“We need to get the fire back that we had in our first three games and play four quarters of football from here on out,” FCW head coach Todd Reed said.

The Falcons lost 36-12 to River Ridge at Elizabeth last week. The long trip home was made longer with three key players coming back injured. It would appear that Tavarre Phifer, who suffered an ankle injury, should be back, which is a boost.

J.D. Ruddy and Jesse Simpson are more questionable on if they will be ready.

A problem Reed is hoping to rectify is how the offense stalled last week. He pointed out that a number of drives ended in the red zone.

“We moved the ball really well offensively but couldn’t put the points on the board when we needed,” Reed said.

Braden Wallace is growing into the quarterback position and freshman Ethan Isenberg and sophomore Will Weber provided backfield depth when Phifer and Ruddy went out last week.

Milford looks to be a team that will try to outscore opponents. The Bearcats have yielded 112 points this season but has put up 290. That will test the Falcons.

A strong running game awaits. It features the big play behind what Reed describes as a “big and strong offensive line.”

“We will have to slow them down and try to control the clock offensively when we have the ball,” Reed noted.

Dwight (0-5) vs. Momence (1-4)

DWIGHT — Converting opportunities seems to be the big thing for Dwight’s offense. Last week at Watseka, the Trojans made just two of 15 third- or fourth-down conversions in losing 45-14.

“We will need to take care of the football and move the chains,” DTHS head coach Luke Standiford said.

The Trojans will look to run the ball against a quick and athletic Redskins’ defense. It should be a bit easier to find scoring chances as Momence has yielded 184 points this season.

“There’s no secret that we like to run the football,” Standiford said. “If we stay on our blocks and are able to get up to second level, we should have a lot of success running the football this week.”

The fewest points MHS has allowed was in a 19-13 win over Iroquois West, which is the lone Redskins’ victory.

As for scoring, Momence has scored 46 points. The Redskins will look to get the ball in the end zone with speed.

“They run a lot of unbalanced formations and try to get the edge with their fastest players,” Standiford said of the Redskins. “We do not have a lot of speed, but as long our linebackers and D line do their jobs, we should be able to contain the outside and eliminate the big plays.”

There isn’t much of a passing attack but the athleticism could create issues.

Passing is something that Dwight has had trouble defending. Standiford pointed out that Watseka was held to minus-8 yards on the ground but threw for 378.

This looks to be a game of opportunities. If Carson Crouch and can control the DTHS running attack, the Trojans should be able to outscore Momence.