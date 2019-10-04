On Saturday, Oct. 12, Canton volleyball players will be participating in Elmwood High School’s Freshmen Volleyball Tourney.

Canton is set to play against Brimfield in the high school gym at 10 a.m.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.

Locker rooms (shared) will be available but Elmwood will not be responsible for any lost or stolen property.

First place, second place, and third place team plaques will be awarded.

Tourney format:

•First two games of the match will be played to 21 with a cap of 25

•If a third game is needed, it will be played to 15 with a cap of 17

•Teams will be allowed regular warm-up times prior to their first match, after that all warm-up times will be 1-3-3

Boosters will provide concessions, please no coolers.

Other participating teams are Peoria, Knoxville, Mercer County, Elmwood, Brimfield, Monmouth-Roseville and Williamsfield.

If questions, contact Chuck Vermillion at cvermillion@elmwood322.com.