After a solid start, the Pontiac Indians went cold and failed to snap their losing streak against the Olympia/Delavan Spartans Friday night at Pontiac.

Falling 47-14 the loss marks the fifth straight for the Indians. Grant Kessinger was the main piece of the Spartans offense as he disassembled the Indians' defense finishing the game with four touchdowns.

Indians head coach Alan Kuchefski sees his team’s need for consistent play to break out of the slump.

“We need to have some good weeks of practice. We have had some injuries that have made us shuffle our lineup around so it is hard to get consistent looks from our team in practice because it always seems like somebody else is new in,” Kuchefski said. “I need to do a better job of getting these guys good to play.

Kessinger’s big day started early. After Olympia got the ball after an Indians’ punt, moving in motion Kessinger took the handoff and found an opening. Racing downfield he was able to break free for a 54-yard game-opening touchdown with 8:36 left in the first quarter.

Another failed drive from the Indians gave Olympia another shot at the goal. With just a little over a minute of the game clock gone, Kessinger got his chance again. His second touchdown came in the form of an over 40-yard touchdown catch. A missed field goal made the score 13-0.

The Indians needed to score to avoid falling into a big hole. The first play on their next drive the Indians struck gold grabbing their own big play going over 50 yards downfield for the score. The Indians missed a field goal of their own making it 13-6.

The Spartans added to their lead with a designed quarterback run that went for 55 yards extending their lead 20-14.

“They ran plays that we practice all week. We really struggled to recognize some of those plays early on,” Kuchefski said.

Once again the Indians busted out for a quick score. A huge opening pass to senior running back Justin Grief that took the Indians from their own 42-yard line to the Spartans three-yard line setting up a score two plays later.

A failed rush attempt set up the ensuing touchdown pass. A run fake caught the Spartans defense off guard and led to the wide-open touchdown pass from quarterback Ryan Griffith to sophomore wide receiver Kodi Davis. Griffith added to the score with a two-point conversion connecting with Cobi Parra making the score 20-14.

The Spartans proved they could not be stopped as they plodded downfield eventually rushing into the endzone extending their lead. Special team turmoil continued as another point after the extra point field goal was missed making the score 26-14.

Starting the second quarter, the Indians defense finally got something right against the hot Spartans.



“Our defense did a better job recognizing plays in the second quarter. It was just a matter of guys doing what we have coached them to do, reading keys and making the tackles they should make.”



The Indians' first stop of the day came with 8:53 left in the second quarter leading to a Spartans punt. But the Indians followed suit as they could not get a new set of downs and punted away.



Appearing to bounce back after failing the drive before, the Spartans opened the drive with a big pass flipping field position. A score seemed imminent but Parra came up big catch an errant throw in the endzone and zigged and zagged his way to the Indian’s 37-yard line.



The drive would once again be wasted as a sack to Griffith forced fourth and long setting up the punt.



Despite back-to-back stops from the defense the offense failed to show up.



“I think I called a pretty poor game. We had struggles with pass plays. We had some traction with play-action but we failed to establish a running game,” Kuchefski said.



“Some penalties and a turnover hurt us. Bottom line I do not think I called a good game I need to do better at recognizing what our team is good at.”



Despite the relatively solid quarter the Indians could not replicate it coming out of half time. Kessinger came out of the gate hot once again picking up two of the three Spartan touchdowns in the third quarter.



Evan Rademacher added to the party when he punched in a 14-yard rush giving the Spartans the 47-14 lead. Remaining cold, the Indians offense finished the final three quarters shut out.



After edging out Bloomington Central Catholic 8-7 in week one, the Indians are still looking for their second win. They fall to 1-5 on the season.