The Canton Lady Giants buried the conference losing streak Tuesday night, defeating East Peoria in three sets, 25-17, 18-25, 25-22.
Their overall record is now 5-17 and conference record 1-8.
Kills: Cass Williams, 7; Faith Demler, 6
Aces: Ella Dixon, 3
Blocks: Cass Williams, 3; Issi Neville, 3
Assists: Ella Dixon, 12
Digs: Amelia Painter, 8; Devlin Dennis, 7
“Their determination, passion, and hustle led them to a victory!” said Coach Felicia Appell.