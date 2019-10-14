Canton 7th grade girls suffered their first loss of the year when Normal Parkside came from behind to defeat Canton 34 - 31 in the first game of the day.

Canton: 9 - 8 - 9 - 5 = 31

Parkside: 2 - 5 - 13 - 14 = 34

Canton got 15 points, 15 rebounds, and 2 assists from Milly Oswald; Natalie Downing added 12 points and 5 rebounds;

Brooklyn Dennis had 2 points and 8 steals; and Alli Wheeler had 2 points and 3 assists.

Parkside got 16 points from Ellie Rink and 10 points from Shelby Sennett.

Canton then played Galesburg Churchill and defeated them 39 - 18.

Canton: 11 - 12 - 8 - 10 = 39

Churchill: 4 - 6 - 2 - 6 = 18

Ella Demler led Canton with 10 points and 3 assists; Alli Wheeler had 7 points; Millie Oswald had 6 points, 7 rebounds, 6 steals,

and 2 assists; Natalie Downing also had 6 points and 2 assists; Delanie Cain and Brooklyn Dennis each scored 4 points; and Tru Larson chipped in with 2 points.

Canton is now 6-1 on the year and will host Dunlap Middle School at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday at Ingersoll Middle School.

In other games at the Canton Classic Saturday: Churchill beat Parkside 43 - 15 at the 7th grade level; and Churchill defeated Parkside 46 - 24 at the 8th grade level.