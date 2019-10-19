Football roundup from Week 8

A pair of first-quarter touchdowns was enough, but a couple of second-half scores iced the game for Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland as the Falcons shut out Cuba (North Fulton).

Although the offense was solid, it was the defense that highlighted the night. FCW was able to pitch a shut out against a good team in a type of football that lends itself to high scoring contests.

North Fulton managed just 171 yards of offense on 52 plays, including 160 on the ground. This was the first time the Wildcats had been shut out this season. Their previous low was 14 against Milford.

The Falcons got on the board with 6:20 remaining in the first quarter when Tavarre Phifer dashed 18 yards for the score. Kyle Uhl added the conversion run for an 8-0 lead.

J.D. Ruddy then found the end zone with 3:38 left in the opening frame anf Phifer scored the two-point conversion for a 16-0 lead.

It stayed that way until Phifer capped another FCW scoring drive with a 9-yard bolt. Braden Wallace connected with Tyler Harms for the two-point conversion and a 24-0 lead with 7:15 to go in the third.

Wallace and Harms connected with 7:46 left in the game for a 2-yard TD. Phifer ran in the two-point conversion for the final 32-0 difference.

Phifer rushed for 96 yards on 20 carries and Ruddy checked in with 91 on 13 trips to lead the Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (5-3) rushing attack. Wallace was 6 of 12 passing for 56 yards and a TD. Phifer completed his only pass for 38 yards to Wallace.

FCW will head north next week to face Rockford (Christian Life) in the regular-season finale.

GCMS 28, EPG 0

GIBSON CITY — Although the El Paso-Gridley defense did well early, stopping Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley proved too much as the Falcons scored three times in the second period and went on to post a 28-0 victory in Heart of Illinois Conference play Friday.

Aidan Laughery and Isaiah Chatman scored two touchdowns apiece for GCMS (6-2). Laughery did so on runs of 6 and 2 yards in the second frame. Chatman’s first touchdown was on a pass play from Cade Elliott that covered 23 yards.

Chatman’s second was a 39-yard run in the third period.

There were no stats for EPG (2-6) provided.