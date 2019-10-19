The Fulton County 8th Grade Girls Basketball Tournament will be held Oct. 26 and 30. VIT Jr/Sr High School/Elementary School will be the host.
TABLE GROVE — The Fulton County 8th Grade Girls Basketball Tournament will be held Oct. 26 and 30. VIT Jr/Sr High School/Elementary School will be the host.
All games will be played in the school’s two gyms.
Admission prices
Saturday: $5 for adults; $3 for senior citizens (62+) & elementary
Monday: $4 for adults & HS students; $2 for senior citizens (62+) & elementary.
NO PASSES WILL BE ACCEPTED
Players will be sharing locker rooms, so please collect valuables.
A hospitality room will be available for administrators, coaches, officials, bus drivers and media. Concession stand will be available.
SEEDS
1. Canton
2. Lewistown
3. Havana
4. North Fulton
5. South Fulton
6. Farmington
Pool A: Seeds 1, 4 & 5
Pool B: Seeds 2, 3 & 6
Saturday, Oct. 26 Schedule
High School Gym
Saturday, 9 a.m. - Canton vs North Fulton - Bus time 7:30 a.m.
Saturday, 10:15 a.m. - South Fulton vs North Fulton
Saturday, 11:30 a.m. - South Fulton vs Canton
Elementary Gym
Saturday, 9 a.m. - Lewistown vs Havana
Saturday, 10:15 a.m. - Farmington vs Havana
Saturday, 11:30 a.m. - Farmington vs Lewistown
Wednesday, Oct. 30 Schedule
5 p.m. 5th - Pool A 3rd vs Pool B 3rd
6:15 p.m. 3rd - Pool A 2nd vs Pool B 2nd
7:30 p.m. 1st Pool A 1st vs Pool B 1st
Tie breakers in pool play: head to head, defensive points allowed
Team listed 1st is considered the home team including Wednesday night.