The Ridgewood boys golf team placed 10th at the Class 1A boys state championships at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.

Thomas Bumann shot an 81, Ganon Greenman an 86, Wiley Hart a 90, Wyatt Moriarity a 103 and Kyle Nimrick a 105 for Ridgewood.

Bumann qualified for the second day individual championships. He finished with a 166.

Breese Mater Dei won the boys team title and Weston Walker of Peoria Christian was the individual medalist at 143.