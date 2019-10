The North Fulton volleyball team was champion of the Bushnell Prairie City Varsity Volleyball Tournament.

STATS

North Fulton 4-1, 144 points allowed

West Central 4-1, 159 points allowed

Havana 4-1, 188 points allowed

Abingdon-Avon 2-3

West Hancock 1-4

BPC 0-5