The heart of Class 1A football could well be in Freeport.

Three schools in its vicinity have qualified for the playoffs — Lena-Winslow, Freeport Aquin and Forreston — while two others — Orangeville and Stockton — are eligible. With a win, neighboring Dakota could be in, too.

Fans from any of them could order carryout from Maria’s Pizza in downtown Freeport and have the pie home before it cools.

What this means, though, is that the center of gravity in Class 1A has shifted north and west. Most of the playoff eligible schools are north of I-72 and none are south of I-70.

For Annawan-Wethersfield, which is 8-0, it likely means being paired in the same 16-team bracket as 8-0 Lena-Winslow, 8-0 Aquin and 6-2 Forreston regardless of how the Illinois State High School Association arranges the selection of teams on Saturday.

“You look at the 1A rundown and a lot of top teams are northern teams,” A-W coach Logan Willits said. “That means there’s going to be a lot of top teams that are going to be on our side of it.”

Regardless of whether the IHSA pairings-makers make the divide east and west of I-39 or north and south of U.S. 136, Annawan-Wethersfield is in that top northwest corner, along with Morrison, Fulton and fellow Lincoln Trail Conference members Princeville and Ridgewood.

Of the top eight playoff qualifiers in Class 1A as rated by opponents’ wins — the measure by which the IHSA judges quality — only Moweaqua Central A&M and Argenta-Oreana are coming out of the south.

Without question, the northwestern portion of the 32-team playoff bracket will be a proving ground.

“You’re going to earn it,” Willits said.

Class 4A

Kewanee’s playoff picture resolves if it defeats Hall on Saturday.

“Get that sixth win,” says Kewanee coach Brad Swanson, who admittedly, isn’t keeping up with all the permutations and prognostication surrounding playoff bracketology. “Not too much of that. Keeping all our focus on preparing for Hall.”

In fact, even with six wins, there’s no guarantee Kewanee would end up in Class 4A — though that is where this week’s IHSA playoff outlook has placed the school. It wasn’t that long ago, the playoff outlook had Kewanee in Class 3A.

Kewanee is a bubble team in more ways than one. Its enrollment of 557.50 has been right at the cutoff between Class 3A and Class 4A.

Kewanee won’t find out if and where it lands until Saturday when the IHSA picks the 256 playoff teams and arranges them in 32-team groups, starting with the largest schools in Class 8A and working their way down.

Should Kewanee lose, there’s no guarantee that its five wins are sufficient to make the field, but there are indications they would be.

Last season, 18 five-win teams didn’t make the cut. In 2017, it was 17 teams left out. In 2015 and in 2016, only 10 teams were left behind.

A determining factor — as with a lot of IHSA postseason configurations — is the total of opponent victories. That standard has gotten tougher in each of the last four seasons. In 2015, it was 35; in 2016, it was 37; in 2017, it was 39; and last season, it was 38.

On this score, at least, things bode well for Kewanee. After Saturday, Kewanee’s opponents’ win total will be 41 or 42, which is higher than any previous cutoff. (Hall is 6-2 and already a Class 3A qualifier).

There are six teams in Class 4A with five wins. Two face sub-.500 opponents, Clinton takes on Warrensburg Latham and Chicago Marine faces winless Chicago Washington.

The other four schools have a tougher go. They are Kewanee, Dixon (vs. 7-1 Byron), Kankakee McNamara (vs. 6-2 Elmwood Park) and Chicago Sullivan (vs. 5-3 Chicago Hyde Park).

There are also a batch of four-win teams likely to get their fifth win because they are facing teams with losing records. They are Manteno, Woodstock Marian, Canton, Chicago King and Chicago Military Academy.

Two four-win schools have daunting assignments: Sandwich is at 6-2 Morris and Freeburg is at 7-1 Effingham.