Prairie Central will be marching into the postseason with a 7-2 record after dismantling St. Thomas More 52-20 Friday night.

The Hawks will learn tonight who they will face and where in the opening round next week after placing third in the Illini Prairie Conference.

Connor Casner had the big night from his fullback position, rushing for 146 yards on 13 carries and scoring three touchdowns for the Hawks. He got PC on the board in the opening quarter on TD runs of 2 yards and 1 yard. Clare Strong added the conversion kick on both.

Casner's second score came as time ran out of the first period. The ensuing kickoff started the second period and Eivory Shellman returned it 74 yards for the Sabers' first score.

Prairie Central came back on the strength of Casner, who capped a drive with a 17-yard touchdown jaunt less than three minutes later.

Kaden King, who rushed for 64 yards and threw for 15 yards and a TD on 1 of 2 passing, ran in from four yards to make it 26-6. Jacob Niffen added a touchdown after recovering a blocked punt in the end zone as PC built a 33-6 halftime advantage.

King hit Dailen Loveless for a 15-yard touchdown and Loveless scored later in the third on a 14-yard run.Strong added the conversion and PC had the running clock with a 46-6 lead.

The Hawks' final score came when Strong found the end zone in the final frame for her first varsity touchdown.