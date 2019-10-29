The Canton Sophomore volleyball team finished their season Sunday at the Metamora Tournament.

The Canton Sophomore volleyball team finished their season Sunday at the Metamora Tournament. They lost to Limestone 10-25, 18-25; lost to Metamora 15-25, 8-28; and lost to Dunlap 14-25, 17-25.

Ryleigh Mills had 15 digs. Adrianne Mahr had 14 digs and 5 aces. Ashlyn Zedric had 7 kills and 2 blocks. Alissa Turner had 11 assists. Addi Postin had 10 assists and 10 service points. Rylee Demott had 11 service points.