CANTON — The Canton freshmen football team downed Metamora 53-32 Friday.

Canton had 195 yards rushing, 31 passing for a total of 226 yards.

At the end of the first quarter, Canton was leading 7-0. At the half, Canton had a commanding 33-0 lead.

Metamora got on the board in the third quarter going into the fourth with Canton leading 39-6 before Canton took the win 53-32.

Said their Coach, ”Metamora had a very good team. I really thought this was a complete team win. Many guys were able to contribute in this game. This group of guys has really worked hard since the very beginning of the summer.” Individual stats for Canton-offense/special teams: LaShawn Wallace – 85 yards rushing – 2 rushing touchdowns and

1 kickoff return touchdown and 1 fumble return touchdown

Carter Jordan – 8 yards rushing and 31 yards passing – 1 rushing touchdown and 1 passing touchdown

Trenton Hobby – 20 yards receiving – 1 receiving touchdown

Camden Spencer – 104 yard rushing

JJ Hedges – 1 interception return for a touchdown

Kaden Otto – 1 interception return for a touchdown

Jayson Kuzniar – 5 yards rushing

Individual stats for Canton on defense:

The following list of names all had one or more tackles in the game:

Carter Jordan, Dalton Kerr, Dylan Watts, Braden Colbert, Mason Rader, Cale Barnhart, JJ Hedges, Joe Norton, Austin Wilcoxen, Isaiah Sessions, Camden Spencer, LaShawn Wallace, Jaidyn Hooker, Jason Troubaugh, Morgan Caho, Trenton Hobby, Phoenix Miller, Gaige Surrells, and Claighton Ellis.