CANTON — Cayden Davis was named the first annual Cody Krulac Award recipient during the Little Giant football game Friday night.

Krulac was a 2007 Canton High School graduate who passed away Nov. 30, 2017 following a lengthly illness.

Award recipients show a high level of character on the football field, in the classroom and in the community, and remains positive through all types of adversity. Recipients are looked upon by peers as a role model and are dedicated to hard work in the classroom and weight room and on the field. Those receiving the award also demonstrates a high level of respect and integrity through all aspects of life.

Making the presentation were Krulac’s parents, Mike and Janet and his brother Zack along with Zack’s wife, Ashley, and their two children.

Cayden is the son of Beth Williams and Scott Davis.

Congratulations, Cayden!