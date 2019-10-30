The Canton 7th grade girls beat Illini Bluffs 34-30 in a tight game Monday night throughout the contest.

The teams played to a 5-5 tie after the first quarter, but a 10 point second quarter gave Canton the lead 15-12 at the half. Illini Bluffs cut the lead to 2 points after the 3rd quarter before two late free throws by Brooklyn Dennis extended the lead to 4 points with 1 second left in the game.

Canton was lead in scoring by Natalie Downing 9 points. Milly Oswald supplied 8 points, 14 rebounds, and 5 steals. Ella Demler scored 7 points, had 5 assists, and 3 rebounds. Allison Wheeler supplied 6 points and controlled 4 reblunds. Delanie Cain had a big basket in the 4th quarter for her 2 points in the game. Brooklyn Dennis contributed 2 points.