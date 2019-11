The Canton 8th grade basketball team lost 39-23 Wednesday night to Havana.

The Canton 8th grade basketball team lost 39-23 Wednesday night to Havana.

Canton was up 15-11 at halftime, but got outscored 27-8 the second half.

Jena Goforth led Canton with 9 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals. Emma Hamm added 6 points. Also contributing was Ava Wenger, Ella Goforth, Rachel Parry and Allie Wheeler with 2 points apiece.

Canton will continue play against Morton on Monday night.