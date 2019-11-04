FCW wins 8-man football playoff game

They played four quarters, though the last two were with a running clock. This was done because Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland put a record-type first quarter en route to a 54-22 victory over Elgin (Westminster Christian) in a first-round 8-man football playoff game Saturday afternoon.

The win moves the Falcons (7-3) into a second-round matchup with Pawnee this Saturday at Flanagan-Cornell High School. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

FCW overmatched the Warriors from the beginning as the visitors had just nine players at kickoff. A tenth player was late arriving and didn’t get into the game until the second half.

But the Falcons overmatched Westminster on the field, as well, but putting up 40 points in the first quarter.

“Offensively, we came out and took care of business, put points on the board,” FCW head coach Todd Reed said. “Defensively, we played really well. Our containment has gotten better, our secondary is quick, they make some plays and close well on the ball.”

The offense and defense found the end zone in this game, and it was the big play that got the Falcons going.

After a three-and-out by the defense, Tavarre Phifer bolted 55 yards on the second play from scrimmage for the FCW offense. Kyle Uhl ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead just 1:55 into the game.

FCW got the ball back immediately as Mitchell McGrath took a hard hit on the ensuing kickoff return and fumbled. William Weber recovered for the Falcons at the visitors’ 32 yard line.

JD Ruddy ran 11 yards on the second play and Phifer raced 22, to the Westminster 3, on the next to set up the FCW score. Braden Wallace hit Tyler Harms for the 3-yard score and then ran in the conversion for a 16-0 lead with 8:31 left in the first quarter.

Miscues helped set up the next Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland score, which was credited to the defense. A bad snap sent the ball into the end zone after the Warriors had been backed up deep. McGrath recovered the ball in the end zone but could not get out as Uhl and Weber made the tackle for a safety.

FCW was looking to pad its lead because it was going to get the ball back after the Westminster free kick. But the Falcons’ Chris Stasko muffed the kick and the Warriors recovered at their own 40.

The Falcons got a three-and-out and regained possession with 5:10 left in the period at their own 40. It took FCW six plays to cover the ground and score again. Ruddy did the honors with a power run up the middle for a 4-yard TD. Wallace hit Harms for the conversion to make it 26-0 with 2:43 left in the quarter.

Weber picked off a pass on Westminster’s first play to set up the Falcons at the Warriors’ 9 yard line. Ruddy scored his second touchdown with 1:41 left in the frame for a 32-0 lead.

Phifer picked off a pass in the final minute and returned it 53 yards to the house for the Falcons with 23 seconds to go in the first period. Ethan Isenberg ran in the conversion for a 40-0 lead.

The Falcons actually put together a time-consuming drive in the second quarter. FCW converted two fourth downs on the drive that took 13 plays and 7:10 to cover 63 yards for the score.

The two fourth-down plays were key as Ethan Schumm recovered a fumble on a bad snap for a two-yard pickup and a first down, and Dallas Hamilton connected with Austin Barnes for a 38-yard pickup on fourth down to give the Falcons first down at the Westminster seven.

Stasko scored on a 1-yard plunge to make it 46-0 with 4:26 left in the half.

A bad snap led a change of possession at the Westminster 3 yard line, where Weber ran in for a touchdown for the Falcons with 2:31 left in the half. Isenberg ran in the conversion for a 54-0 halftime lead.

The FCW defense held Westminster Christian to minus-47 yards of offense in the first half. The Warriors, who scored three times in the second half, finished with 112 overall.

The Falcons registered 251 yards of offense while playing without the starters after the first quarter. Phifer rushed for 83 yards on three carries to lead the run game, which saw eight different ball carriers. Hamilton connected on his two passes for 77 yards.

“What a great game for our younger players to get some time,” Reed said. “With no JV schedule, that was a great chance for them to play three quarters of football.

“We wanted to come out and work on the passing game a bit because against Pawnee, we’ll have to have that ready. It’s one of those things where we didn’t want to steer away from the run but wanted to take the opportunity to get some game-style passing in for Braden and some of his receivers.”