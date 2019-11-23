Isaiah Bruce looked every bit the biggest and strongest kid on the playground, leading Lena-Winslow past Annawan Wethersfield 44-30 in the Class 1A semifinal at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium.

Lena-Winslow advances to Friday’s championship game with a 13-0 record and a victory over the top-seeded team in the northern bracket.

Bruce, a 6-foot-2, 271-pound senior running back, rushed for more than 230 yards according to unofficial statistics and scored four touchdowns.

Bruce answered Annawan-Wethersfield opening touchdown drive the first time he touched the ball. At 7:38 of the first quarter he ran to the outside and dashed down the right sidelines for a 69-yard touchdown run.

He struck again in the second quarter, this time from 12 yards out.

After Lena-Winslow’s running game was turned back by the Annawan-Wethersfield defense on three straight possessions in the third quarter, Bruce showed he would not be contained forever. Starting at the L-W 25, he carried the ball six times. He broke a big gainer for 55 yards before being brought down by the swift, but at 145-pounds, slighter defender in Julian Samuels. Then Bruce plowed for short gains until he got to the 1. On fourth down and goal, he carried it over for a touchdown that gave Lena-Winslow a 36-18 lead.

Bruce’s final score came with 4:20 left when broke free and ran it in from 53 yards.

Annawan-Wethersfield quarterback Coltin Quagliano had 31 completions for 280 yards.

He was intercepted twice. Marey Ruby picked one off that resulted in Sean Ormiston’s 1 yard touchdown run on the ensuring possession in the second quarter. The other was Kade Chrisman in the third quarter.

Quagliano connected with junior tight end Kale Nelson for three touchdowns. On the opening drive they scored from the 4 at 7:35 of the first period. They hooked up from the 4 again at 10:41 of the fourth and lastly from the 10 with 2:47 to go.

Quagliano also had an 8-yard TD strike with Samuels with 4:32 left in the game.

Reece Gripp, who had 75 rushing yards on the day, had A-W’s other rushing touchdown. Gripp took it in from the 4 at 6:38 of the third quarter. The play had been set up after Quagliano hit Isaac Shaw on a 24-yard pass play.