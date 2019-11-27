Play continued in the Wally Keller Invitational at Wethersfield High School.

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Annawan vs. Stark County

Reece Gripp scored 20 points, including eight in a second-quarter run, and Annawan defeated Stark County 54-44.

“It’s Reece’s time,” said Annawan coach Alex Coppejans. “I felt he’s really grown up this year. He had a lot of success with football. His confidence level is sky high right now, and that’s where we want to keep it.”

Isaac Shaw added 11 points, Ryan Goodman nine and Julian Samuels eight. Annawan’s contributions from reserves was significant, Coppejans said.

“Our contributions from everyone who came off the bench is so important for us,” he said. “Our depth, especially early on in the year. I’m proud for everyone for stepping up when we needed it.”

For Stark County, Ryan Murphy had 15 and Kane Newton had 13, including three 3-pointers in a fourth-quarter stretch.

Elmwood vs. Bureau Valley

Elmwood fended off Bureau Valley 52-47.

Bureau Valley had buzzer beaters at the end of each of the first three quarters: Dalton Dean’s bank shot from mid-court to close the first being most spectacular. Elmwood led by 13 late in the third, but Bureau Valley used a trapping defense to force turnovers. Bureau Valley whittled the deficit down to a bucket — 49-47 — when Dean made his fifth 3-pointer with 47 seconds left. But Elmwood’s Andrew Marincic answered at 22 seconds. Elmwood’s Luke Hoffman had five 3-pointers for 15 points. For Bureau Valley, Dean had 23 points and Carter Salisbury had 12 points.

Wethersfield vs. Putnam County

A scoring surge at the end of the second quarter lifted Wethersfield over Putnam County 57-47 in the closing session of Tuesday’s action.

“We got down too much before half,” said Putnam County coach Harold Fay. “We got too far down. They’re pretty physical. Little bit bigger than us. Hard to come back from that much.”

Putnam County opened up with a 12-6 advantage and still led 20-19 on a Jacob Williams layup. But the final 2 minutes of the half belonged to Wethersfield. Kale Nelson scored on a fastbreak layup off a Coltin Quagliano steal. Quagliano then scored and was fouled on a drive to the lane. Nelson converted a steal into a laup. Waylon Bryant twice scored on quick steps into the lane. Then Quagliano fed Schuyler Melton on the wing for a 3-pointer. It was 33-20 at halftime.

Wethersfield coach Jeff Parsons said that although the shots weren’t falling like they were in the offense, the defense did well in grinding it out. Because of the late start from football, a walk-through on Tuesday was one of the few times the team has practiced as a unit. “I was frustrated for the kids,” Parsons said. “I think people probably thought I was frustrated with our play. I think our play is OK for our circumstances. If we put our defense we had tonight and the offense from the other night together, we could be pretty good.”

Quagliano finished with 24 points, Isaiah Franklin had eight, Melton had eight Bryant had seven and Nelson had seven.

Putnam County got within five, 38-33, on a Williams 3 midway through the third. In the fourth, Wethersfield went to a spread offense with about six minutes remaining in the game. The clincher came on a broken play at 4:12 when Bryant zipped a floor length bounce pass to Quagliano for a bucket that made it 50-40.

For Putnam County, Williams and Jakob Pyszka each had 13 points.