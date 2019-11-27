How area teams fared:

At Brimfield

Kewanee and Wethersfield girls basketball teams both lost on Tuesday afternoon at the Brimfield Invitational.

Brimfield defeated Wethersfield 55-32 in a game postponed from Saturday so it did not conflict with the Class 1A football semifinals. Haley Wallace had 23 points, including 10 in an 18-point first-quarter blitz, and Ella Lune had 14 points for Brimfield. For Wethersfield, Lexi Nichols had 20 points.

Elmwood hung onto a 54-51 victory even though Kewanee chipped away a 12-point deficit after the third quarter. Gracey Damron had 18 points, Aylene Duarte had 15 points and Haley Heeren had 11 points for Kewanee.

At Annawan

In a closing round of the multi-venue Thanksgiving Tournament, Annawan defeated St. Bede 69-36 on Tuesday. Annawan led 27-10 after the first quarter. It also had a big third period, outscoring St. Bede 23-13. Emily Miller had 24 points, Keagan Rico had 17 points and Ella Manuel had 14 to lead Annawan.

At Wyoming

Knoxville defeated Stark County 56-36 on Tuesday. Breena Shreeves led Knoxville with 32 points. Kylie Frisby, Riley Menssen and Kelsey Berchtold each had eight points for Stark County.