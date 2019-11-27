Eight games over two days at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb will determine state champions in high school football.

Two of the finalists — Lena-Winslow in Class 1A and Newman Central Catholic of Sterling in Class 2A — played in Kewanee this season.

The most recent was the 1A semifinals held Saturday at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium, where Lena-Winslow beat Annawan-Wethersfield 44-30.

The other took place Sept. 13, when Newman beat Kewanee 27-26 at KHS Stadium. Except for Newman’s 18-6 loss to Morrison on Sept. 28, no one’s played Newman tougher.

The Classes 1A to 4A title games will be Friday and Classes 5A to 8A will be Saturday. Here is a rundown, by class.

Class 1A

Lena-Winslow and Moweaqua Central A&M are both unbeaten at 13-0. Lena-Winslow is aiming for the program’s fourth title under 23-year coach Ric Arand and features a trio of running backs: Isaiah Bruce (1,018 rushing yards), Sean Ormiston (1,767 rushing yards) and Marey Roby (709 rushing yards). Central is averaging 45.9 points per game led by senior quarterback Connor Heaton, who has 33 passing touchdowns, 20 rushing touchdowns and 3,325 all-purpose yards.

Class 2A

Newman and Nashville are both 12-1. Newman’s defense has allowed eight or fewer points in nine games, bolstered by linebacker Andrew Velasquez and his 111 tackles. Nashville quarterback Cole Malawy has thrown for 33 touchdowns and running back Julian Metcalf has rushed for 28 touchdowns.

Class 3A

Byron is 12-1 and Williamsville is 13-0. Byron placed second last season and returns running backs Isaac Stickler (1,237 rushing yards) and Drake Snodgrass (1,037 rushing yards). Williamsville is led by junior quarterback Conor McCormick, who has 2,039 passing yards and 14 touchdowns.

Class 4A

Richmond Burton is 13-0 and Murphysboro is 11-2. Richmond-Burton has six shutout victories. Murphysboro is making its first appearance in the finals — one of its losses was a forfeit stemming from a teacher’s strike. R-B features fullback Dalton Wood, who has 32 touchdowns, while Murphysboro has a rushing-receiving threat in Dezmond Clark, who has 16 rushing touchdown receptions and two TD receptions.

Class 5A

Chicago St. Rita is 10-3 and Rochester is 12-1. St. Rita linebacker Michael Gaughan has 151 tackles, eight sacks and three interceptions. Rochester has won seven 4A titles since 2010. Rochester quarterback Clay Bruno has 3,327 passing yards and 42 touchdowns.

Class 6A

Prairie Ridge is 12-1 and East St. Louis is 13-0. Both schools are in familiar territory: Prairie Ridge has won four titles since 20111 under coach Chris Schremp; East St. Louis won 7A titles in 2016 and 2008 under coach Darren Sunkett. For Prairie Ridge, fullback Carter Evans, quarterback Connor Lydon and running back Taidhgin Trost have 46 touchdowns between them. ESL relies on quarterback Tyler Macon, a passing and running threat who has 52 touchdowns.

Class 7A

Mount Carmel and Nazareth Academy are both unbeaten at 13-0. Mount Carmel quarterback has 17 passing touchdowns and 11 rushing touchdowns. Nazareth is the defending 7A champ. Junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy has 33 touchdowns, 17 of which have gone to wide receiver Tyler Morris.

Class 8A

Gurnee Warren and Lincoln-Way East are both 13-0. Warren is making its first appearance in a title game. The team has six shutouts and allows 3.1 points per game, led by linebacker Juan DelaCruz and his 80 tackles and seven sacks. L-W East won the 2017 8A title also has a stout defense, holding opponents to 6.7 points per game.