All-Illini Prairie Conference football

Prairie Central gave notice over the second half of the football season that it was going to be a major factor in the Illini Prairie Conference. Led by Connor Casner, the Hawks had six players named all-IPC on both sides of the ball for 2019.

Pontiac showed some promise in a rebuilding year and had four players named as two-way all-conference.

Casner rushed for 929 yards as Prairie Central went 9-3 and reached the quarterfinals of the Class 4A playoffs. He was the only PC offensive player to be named to the first team.

On defense, Casner, a linebacker, led the Hawks with 5 sacks and had 49 tackles as a linebacker. He was joined on the first team by defensive lineman Josh Woodrey and defensive back Corbin Moser.

Woodrey, a junior, had 45 tackles, including a team-high 9 for loss (2 sacks). Moser, a senior, had 60 tackles and 3 interceptions.

Also named as two-way all-conference picks from Prairie Central were Brandon Hoselton as a second-team offensive lineman and an honorable mention linebacker. Woodrey was tabbed an honorable mention offensive lineman. Moser was an honorable mention running back, as was Dailen Loveless. Loveless, a junior, was also an honorable mention defensive back. Junior Cooper Palmore was named a second-team linebacker and an honorable mention receiver for the Hawks.

Also named all-conference for Prairie Central were junior quarterback Kaden King as second-team quarterback and senior Landon Jones as an honorable mention offensive lineman.

Pontiac’s Lewis, a senior, was named as a first-team offensive lineman and defensive lineman. Justin Grieff, also a senior, was also named to the first team as a linebacker.

Senior Cobi Parra was tabbed as a second-team selection on both sides of the ball. He was named at running back on offense and as a defensive back on defense. Grieff was named as an honorable mention running back in also being named a two-way all-IPC player. Senior Peyton Cramer was selected as a second-team defensive lineman and an honorable mention receiver.

League champion Illinois Valley Central had four players named to the first-team offense and three to the first-team defense. League runnerup Unity had three players named on offense and three on defense.

Comprising the all-IPC first team offense were unanimous choices Hank Cain (running back) and Jared Roth (receiver), both of Tolono.

Named to the line were Nick Stump and Cody Short of IVC, Blake Dable of St. Joseph-Ogden and Tolono’s Karson Ewerks. Monticello’s Chris Brown was selected at running back. Kamden Wollard of IVC and Matt Kerr of Monticello were chosen at receiver. Andrew Ellison was picked as kicker.

On defense, Tolono lineman Cade Scott was the lone unanimous choice. Also named to the defensive line were Silas Parrott of IVC and Matt Kerr of Monticello.

The first-team linebackers named were Nick Alahi of IVC, Brayden Weaver of St. Joe-Ogden, Tolono’s Cooper Reed and Averi Hughes of St. Thomas More.

Named at defensive back were Kamden Wollard of IVC, Nick Tackles of Monticello, St. Joe-Ogden’s Payton Cain and Unity’s Jared Routh. The first-team punter is Jake Moews of Central Catholic.