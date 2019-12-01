Kewanee defeated Wethersfield 53-36 in the Brimfield Invitational seventh-place game on Saturday.

Kewanee coach Jessica Shipley said she alternatingly used Haley Heeren and Isabella Tondreau as chasers in a box-and-one defense against Wethersfield senior Lexi Nichols.

It was 27-22 at halftime.

Ailynn Duarte had 12 points, Gracey Damron had 11 points and Ally Shafer had 10 points for Kewanee.

For Wethersfield, Jasira Stevenson had 12 points. Gabi Robinson had 10 points before fouling out. Nichols had seven points.

Elmwood beat Tremont 36-29 in the fifth-place game, Illini West beat Midwest Central 43-37 in the third-place game and Brimfield beat Princeville 44-39 for the championship.

On Friday, Midwest Central beat Kewanee 73-38. Damron sat out from the second quarter on with a back injury.

Heeren had nine points, Duarte had eight points and Damron had eight points for Kewanee.

Mady Harper had 27 points to lead Midwest Central.