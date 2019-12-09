Gracey Damron scored 23 points and Kewanee beat Stark County 45-42 on Saturday afternoon.

Kewanee extended its win streak to four.

Stark County led by seven after the first quarter, had a three-point lead at half and was up by four after three.

For Stark County, Olivia Happ had 16 points while Lindley Johnston and Riley Menssen each had eight.

At Amboy

Annawan defeated Hall 48-33 in the Amboy Shootout on Saturday. Annawan is at 3-4.

In other shootout games: Amboy, No. 3 in Class 1A, defeated Riverdale, No. 5 in 2A, 42-39 while Newman Central Catholic beat Ashton-Franklin Center 48-34.