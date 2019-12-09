Tristan Tucker placed second in the 220-pound weight class and Kewanee’s wrestling team was fourth in the standings at the 17-team Seneca Invitational on Saturday. On Friday, Kewanee lost a dual meet to Alleman of Rock Island.

At Seneca

Tucker was defeated by Seneca’s Gavin Mason in a fall at 1:53 in the championship match at that weight class. Tucker had advanced with pins over Aurora Central Catholic’s Sebastian Boroclo and Westmont’s Severin Voronjak.

Seneca won the meet with 228.5 points. Yorkville Christian was second at 137, St. Bede third at 136 and Kewanee fourth at 134.5.

Most valuable wrestlers for the meet were awarded to Seneca’s Owen Feiner at 126, Clifton Central’s Dane Thorne at 138 and St. Bede’s Jim Sanchez at 160.

Godman Sodjedo of Beardstown had the fastest fall, winning in 13 seconds.

How other Kewanee competitors fared:

Ryan Welgat was third at 113. He lost a 7-1 decision to Eureka’s Brayden Peiffer, defeated Somonauk’s Aiden Rowan in a 6-4 decision, Illiana Christian’s Faith Vanderlaan in a 16-0 technical fall, Seneca’s Jaden Casey in a 5-1 decision and Chicago Washington’s Cristian Calderon with a fall at 5:28.

Max Kelly was third at 120. He scored a 22-10 major decision over Evergreen Park’s Paul Westphal then lost by a 16-1 technical fall to Seneca’s Ben Virgo. Kelly beat Eureka’s Dillon Wiles by fall in 41 seconds and beat Westmont’s Dominic Wagner by fall at 1:57.

Kadin Rednour was third at 132. He won his first two bouts by fall, defeating Chicago Washington’s Christian Estrada in 1:12 and Eureka’s Cade Knapp at 4:23. Eventual champion Jake McLain of Evergreen Park defeated Rednour by fall in 2:44 in the semis. Rednour then took third with consecutive wins over Marquette’s Logan Petre by fall at 1:24 and Aurora Central Catholic’s Nick Casssany by fall at 1:21.

Skylar Summy was fourth in 195. After losing his initial bout by fall at 5:24 to Brandon Schutt of Illiana Christian, he picked up wins by fall over Myle Kewin of Evergreen Park and Nate Kuntz. Summy met Schutt again in the third-place match, which Schutt won in an 11-5 decision.

Kadin Peterson was fifth at 126. He lost to Feiner in the opener by pin at 3:47, got a fall over St. Bede’s Dominic Bima at 3:50 and lost to Yorkville Christian’s Jeremy Loomis in a 5-4 decision. Peterson finished fifth when Somonauk’s Andrew Wemsman could not continue because of an injury.

Diego Jackson was fifth at 145. He got a quick victory over St. Bede’s Brayden Deats at 20 seconds but lost to Clifton Central’s Nick Ponazzo by fall at 1:20. Jackson won in 48 seconds over Chicago Washington’s Alex Villareal, lost to Evergreen Park’s Mike Torres in 16 seconds and beat Beardstown’s Godman Sojedo in an 18-7 major decision.

Michael Hall was fifth at 182. He won a 13-8 decision over Eureka’s Gavin Graack, lost to St. Bede’s Nick Lough by fall at 3:02, lost to Illiana Christian’s Benjamin Kramer by fall at 2:o0 and then beat Beardstown’s Amarion Smith by fall at 1:11.

At Kewanee

Welgat and Summy won individual matches for Kewanee in a dual meet Friday night.

Rock Island Alleman defeated Kewanee 54-30.

At 113, Welgat defeated Gunner Jacks by fall. At 195, Summy defeated Carver Banker by fall.

Kewanee also had forfeit wins by Kelly at 120, Jackson at 145 and Hall at 182. Alleman had forfeit wins by Dalton Nimrick at 106, and Jack Patting at 160.

All of Alleman’s individual wins were by pinfall. At 126 Gage Mowry defeated Peterson; at 132 Billy Taylor defeated Rednour, at 138 David Diericky defeated Garret Pettis, at 152 Anthony Bullock defeated Katie Johnson, at 170 Jesus Hernandez defeated Jessica Martinez, at 220 Eli Denton defeated Tucker and at 285 Roberto Torres defeated Trevor Symaytis.