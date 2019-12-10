Listed below are the winners of the Olney Elks Lodge #926 Hoop Shoot contest held at Richland County High School. The winner in each age division will advance to the District Elks Hoop Shoot contest to be held in Salem, Illinois on January 4, 2020 @ 9:00 am.
8-9 Year Old Girls
Winner: Addysen Gray
Runner-Up: Jaylen Gwyen
10-11 Year Old Girls
Winner: Kelysse Weiler
Runner-Up: Lila Balding
12-13 Year Old Girls
Winner: Raley Inskeep
Runner-Up: Taylor Bloomer
8-9 Year Old Boys
Winner: Jonah Klingler
Runner-Up: Rylee Carter
10-11 Year Old Boys
Winner: Reese Glover
Runner-Up: Jaylan Mitchell
12-13 Year Old Boys
Winner: Arjay Keller
Runner-Up: Owen Kocher
Ed Treece Memorial Award: Raley Inskeep and Reese Glover