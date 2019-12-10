SPRING VALLEY — Kewanee’s boys basketball team won its fourth in a row by defeating Ottawa Marquette 75-40 on Monday during pool play at the Colmone Classic.

Again, Kewanee’s backcourt trapping press produced steals and turnovers. Scoring quickly off those opportunities gave Kewanee a 29-8 lead after the first quarter.

That first period was another clinic on how active feet and hands on defense produced steals off the dribble, loose balls, interceptions and other turnovers. In transition, Kewanee kept the ball moving on the dribble or by dishing off.

Kewanee scored 27 points off Marquette’s 26 turnovers. For the game, Kewanee had 17 steals, eight deflections and three blocks. Passers had 20 assists.

Kewanee coach Shaune Lewis listed aspects of the team that has shown improvement since a 2-2 start at the Geneseo Shootout in November: “Our pressure on defense. Our rebounding. Moving the ball around. Getting post ups. Getting lane touches. Same stuff that makes us good. Stuff that’s gonna make us successful.”

Six players scored in the period.

“I’ve just got a lot of confidence in what we’re doing right now,” Lewis said. “And the kids are buying in. Kids are playing hard. It’s really nice to see how hard we’re playing, how deep we’re playing, how much we share the ball on the offensive end.”

Trenton Terry took a steal in all the way to make it 7-0. Niko Powe had 10 points in the quarter; his 3 put Kewanee up 22-5 with 2:05 left in the first. Two reserves linked up when Tristan Parks saved a ball from going out of bounds on the baseline by tapping it back toward Ka’Zeer Johnson, who stepped forward and laid it in. Kavon Russell, who got free for a layup off a steal earlier in the period, also buried a pair of 3s, including one with 2 seconds left.

The second quarter started out with the same intensity. Thirty seconds in, Russell snuck a bounce pass into Carson Sauer for a layup that made it 31-11. Kewanee mixed in reserves going four deep into its bench. It outscored Marquette by seven points in the second quarter and led 46-18 at halftime.

“It feels like we’re coming together as a team,” said Sauer, who had 11 points and nine rebounds. “There are a lot of open lanes, especially through all the new offenses we’ve been installing.”

Sauer said a team goal is to improve on shooting percentages and become more efficient on offense.

Powe and Russell each had 17 points. Johnson had 10 points and Terry had seven points. Starting guard Logan Zarvell had two points. Fifteen players on the roster saw playing time.

For Marquette, Sean Kissel had 16 points which included four 3-pointers. Marquette is 2-2.

Kewanee is 5-2 and 2-0 in the Grey Pool. Kewanee plays the winner of the Black Pool at 6:30 p.m. Friday. So far, the only Black Pool result was Saturday, in which Fieldcrest beat Princeton 60-42. On Tuesday, Mendota was scheduled to face Princeton. On Wednesday, Mendota plays Fieldcrest.

By winning its pool, Kewanee will play Saturday in either the third-place game at 6 p.m. or the championship at 7:30.

In other games Monday at the Colmone Classic, Plano beat Putnam County 58-32 and Pontiac beat Bureau Valley 76-44.