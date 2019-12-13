The Canton 8th grade girls beat East Peoria 45-44 in overtime to earn a berth in the State Tournament.

Jena Goforth led Canton with 12 points.

Ava Wenger added seven points and two steals and Emma Hamm seven points.

Ella Demler chipped in with five points and two steals.

Rounding out the scoring was Allie Wheeler with four points, six points and eight rebounds, Milly Oswald two points and Ella Goforth with one point and six rebounds.

Canton will play at 1 p.m. Saturday against unbeaten Quincy.