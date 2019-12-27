Morning session of the first day of the Pontiac Holiday Tournament

Even at its apex, the Benet Academy second-half lead never seemed truly secure.

Danville had scratched and clawed its way back, only to have Jack Prock decide the game for Benet.

Prock led all players with 19 points, and his two free throws with three seconds remaining clinched the Redwings’ 66-62 victory in the opener of the Pontiac Holiday Tournament on Thursday morning.

“The game got close,” Prock said of his most significant field goal of the game, a 3-pointer with one minute, 35 seconds to play. “I think we were up two (59-57) at the time. I shot it and it was a good shot. It went in.”

The Benet victory underscored an exceptionally well-played game.

Eight players — four for each team — finished in double figures.

Benet (7-2) had a series of revelations in not only scoring the first eight points of the game but also having Prock nail one of his three 3-pointers at the second-quarter buzzer to give the Redwings a 33-27 lead over Danville (6-3).

Colin Crothers’ triumphant return to the PHT included 17 points and a game-high 8 rebounds.

Tyler Van Eekeren and Jacob Snell were the beneficiaries of the Redwings’ inside-out game with the respective guard and forward scoring 12 and 10 points.

“(Crothers and Snell) give us a solid 1-2 punch,” Benet coach Gene Heidkamp said. “They also did a nice job of kicking it back out. Jack took advantage of that.”

“That was a big goal, to get a win and solidify a spot for Saturday,” said Crothers, the Redwings’ four-year starting post who was playing in only his second game of the season.

But the Vikings sure made things interesting after Benet extended its near-game-long lead to 53-40 in the third quarter.

Tevin Smith and Devin Miles orchestrated an 11-2 run for the Vikings to slice their deficit to four points.

The Vikings would make it a one-possession game three times as the fourth quarter wound down.

Nathanael Hoskins’ 3-pointer was the first occasion; Smith would do the same twice on the last of his five field goals.

“We had a lot of second-chance points,” Smith said of the Vikings’ late spurts. “Our intensity that we had to have got us back in the game.”

The Vikings’ four players to eclipse single digits were Smith (17), Miles (16), Hoskins (15) and Robert Stroud (12).

Warren 54, Peoria Manual 45

Basketball records are a case in point about the potential deceptiveness of statistics.

Warren certainly proved that in the second morning game against Peoria Manual at the PHT on Thursday.

The Blue Devils’ two difference-making athletes in their stunning 54-45 upset of the No. 4 Rams came courtesy of Juan Delacruz and Seamus Mellican.

Warren (4-5) will face Benet in the second quarterfinal on Friday afternoon.

The two seniors were indispensable contributors to the schools’ Class 8A football state runner-up team.

Delacruz and Mellican dominated the interior as Warren ended the game on a 14-4 run.

Delacruz and Adnan Sarancic had game-high totals of 15 points, and Mellican added 11 points and an equal number of rebounds.

Delacruz and Mellican carried the load, especially after Sarancic developed serious foul trouble before eventually being disqualified with 1:57 to play.

“Patience was the key,’ said Delacruz. “Obviously after losing the state-football game, we wanted to get back to basketball.”

“We had to finish it for (Sarancic),” Mellican said.

Emaryon Byrd and Marshawn Tolliver hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Manual its penultimate lead at 39-37.

But Warren was soon in command as Delacruz and Melican had two fields apiece in a four-possession sequence.

Warren gradually extended its lead at the free-throw line.

Mellican had an apropos throw down to account for the final score.

“They were battling and battling,” Warren coach Joe Jasnoch said of his football players’ return.





