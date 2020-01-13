The Olney Tigers were upset in OT by Marshall on Friday, 49-43.

The Tigers took the early lead in the first quarter 8-4, however the hoop turned cold on them as they were outscored 13-5 in the second quarter and trailed 17-13 at the break.

The Tigers came out strong in the third quarter to knot-up the score at 27 at the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter it was neck and neck with the Toigers trailing 40-37 with 32 seconds left in regulation.

Chase Travis hit a shot and was fouled. He made the free throw and the game ended at 40-40 at the end of regulation sending the game into OT.

The basket was not kind to Olney in OT as they were outscored 9-3, falling to the Lions 49-43.

Leading the way in scoring for Olney was Chase Travis with 16 points followed by Braden Flanagan who had 14 points.

Other scorers were: Drew Blank 5-point; Quinn Miller 4-points; Carter Beard and Garrett Wright each added 2-points.

The Tigers tried to bounced back on Saturday, but fell to Neoga 59-53.

Leading the way in scoring with a double-double was Chase Travis with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Braden Flanagan had 13 points; Drew Blank and Quinn Miller each added 7-points.

The Tigers are 8-8 overall and 3-1 in the LIC.

Their next game is Tuesday as they host the Fairfield Mules at 7:45 p.m. at Ron Herrin Gym.