WASHINGTON — Kewanee placed third and Wethersfield fourth in a boys swim meet Tuesday at Five Points Washington community complex.

Washington won the meet while Normal Community was second and Peoria came in fifth.

Neither Kewanee nor Wethersfield had an event-winner, but they posted competitive times in several events.

Kewanee coach Julie Fristad said that Kewanee was without four team members who were taking part in dress rehearsals for the school musical, “The Wizard of Oz.”

For Kewanee, Calvin DeSplinter was second in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:21.15 and Eathan Newton was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.74.

For Wethersfield, Colton Mosley was second in the 100 freestyle in 50.99 seconds.

The 100 free was held in three heats and was won by Normal’s Bhan Lowder in 50.19. Kewanee’s Emmitt Brokaw was fourth in 57.45 and Eathan Newton was fifth in 58.31 and Gage Behnke was 12th in 1:40.56. Wethersfield’s Jarrett Chayer was ninth in 1:10.65.

In the 200 medley relay, Kewanee was third at 2:03.51 and Wethersfield was fourth at 2:06.17.

In the 200 freestyle relay, Kewanee was second in 1:48.08 and Wethersfield was third in 1:48.90.

The 50 freestyle was another competitor-heavy event. Tyson Tucci and Christian Travis, both of Normal Community, shared first place in 23.03. Colton Mosley was third in 23.21. For Wethersfield, Matthew Senteney was eighth in 27.18, Jarrett Chayer was 10th in 32.31, and Jesse Sandoval was 11th in 32.37. For Kewanee, Brokaw was fifth in 25.18, Memo Riggen was ninth in 30.55 and Dylan Rainwater was 13th in 36.83.

Wethersfield’s Cody Mosley was third in the 500 free in 6:39.30.

In the 100 backstroke, DeSplinter was sixth in 1:15.42 and Seneney seventh in 1:17.15.