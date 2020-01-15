Wethersfield opened the Lincoln Trail Conference portion of its schedule on Tuesday with a 70-66 overtime victory over West Central.

In the overtime, Brady Kelley, Waylon Bryant, and Coltin Quagliano each had a field goal, while Quagliano chipped in two free throws.

This one was tight throughout. West Central led 15-14 after the first period. It was tied at 31 at halftime. Wethersfield had a 44-42 lead after three quarters.

Quagliano made six 3-pointers and finished with 35 points. He also had six assists and four steals.

Kelley added 17 points and seven rebounds. Bryant had 10 points and three assists. Tevin Baker had nine rebounds and four steals.

Wethersfield is 11-6.

West Central’s Landon Beelman had 19 points, Jack Krieger had 17 points, Cayden Bell had 10 points and Jordan Roller had nine points.

West Central is 5-12.

At Annawan

Julian Samuels had 30 points in Annawan’s 79-73 victory over Ridgewood.

Samuels had 10 points in the second quarter, when Annawan built a 45-36 halftime advantage.

Annawan’s Reece Gripp had 18 points, Ryan Goodman had 15 points and Mason Matney had 13 points. Annawan improved to 11-6.

Ridgewood’s Ganon Greenman had 30 points. Mitchell Brooks had 25 points, including five 3-pointers. Ridgewood went to 10-7.

At Galva

Galva had a 17-point fourth-quarter rally, cutting its deficit to single digits, but United hung on for a 71-57 victory.

For Galva, Karter Smith had 21 points, a career high

United jumped to a 23-15 halftime lead and was ahead 40-28 at halftime.

Declan Flynn finished with 21 points.

At Taylor Ridge

Jensen Whiteman had 25 points in Rockridge’s 73-21 victory over Bureau Valley. Rockridge opened up a 20-6 lead in the first quarter as Whiteman hit on three of his eventual six 3-pointers. Dalton Dean had nine points for Bureau Valley.

Elsewhere

Princeville defeated Lewistown 62-37. For Princeville, Payton Garcia had 14 points, Joey Smith had 12 points while Cole Douly and Sam Streitmatter each had 11.