GALESBURG — Galesburg High School and the Genesis Foundation will host the annual “Red Out” event on Tuesday night during the Silver Streaks’ wrestling meet to recognize the memory of John Chapman.

Chapman was a former GHS wrestler and coach who died of sudden cardiac arrest while running the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in 2011. Chapman had an undiagnosed heart blockage.

The “Red Out” will include free blood pressure screenings and heart disease awareness information. The action starts at 5 p.m.

Since her son’s death, Rosemary “Chappy” Chapman has turned her hobby, knitting, into an effort to support education and early diagnosis of heart disease at Genesis Health System, Davenport.

Johnny’s Socks are heart-themed knit sock kits. The socks have several heart design elements, including artery bands representing open and occluded arteries, two healthy hearts and one “broken’’ heart, an EKG line, and young healthy hearts. A portion of proceeds from the sock kits sold go to the Genesis Foundation.