The Olney Lady Tigers dominated the Casey-Westfield Lady Warriors 54-34 in the first round of the LIC Conference Girls Basketball Tournament on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Robinson.

Olney was led in scoring by Anna Blank with a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Blank shot 8/19 for 42.1 percent; 3/10 from 2-point range for 30 percent; 5/9 from beyond the arc for 55.6 percent; grabbed 10 rebounds (4-offensive, 6-defensive); 7-assists; 1-block; and 4-steals.

Other scorers were: Sarah Ingram 9-points; Tara Hughes and Anndyn Fairless each with 6-points; Paige Steber 5-points; Kenzie Weiler 3-points;Haven Doll and Jocelyn VanMatre each with 2-points.

As a team the Lady Tigers shot 21/70 for 30 percent; 11/40 from 2-point range for 27.5 percent; 10/30 from beyond the arc for 33.3 percent; 2/5 from the line for 40 percent; grabbed 33 rebounds (17 offensive, 16 defensive); 15 assists; 4-blocks; 13 steals; and committed 12 turnovers.

(Statistics Courtesy of Chelsea Kermicle)

Lady Tigers were back in action on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 with results in Thursday's edition.