The Olney RCMS Lady Cubs captured the Regional Championship on Saturday, January 18, 2020 by defeating host Carmi 52-19.

The Lady Cubs came out strong outscoring their opponent 16-5 in the first quarter and 20-8 in the second quarter, taking a halftime lead 36-13.

In the third quarter Olney outscored Carmi 10-2 at the end of the third quarter and 6-4 in the fourth, securing a 52-19 victory and Regional Championship.

Lead the way in scoring for the Lady cubs was Gracie Burgener with 15 points. Burgener was followed by Danielle Brown with 11 points and Alyia Moore had 10 points.

Other scorers were: Rylee Bloomer with 8-points; Tea Clins and Maddie Piercefiled each had 4-points.

The Lady Cubs are 21-3 overall and will face Centralia at 10;45 a.m. in the State Tournament Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Rend Lake.