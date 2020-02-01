The Ingersoll Lady Giants played Abingdon-Avn Thursday night.

The 8th grade team beat A-Town 25-20, 26-24. Their record is now 2-5.

Kills: Parry - 3

Aces: Hamm - 5, Parry - 4, Strode - 3

Assists: Long - 2, Meves - 1

Digs: Long - 3, Pigg - 2, Hamm - 1

The 7th grade team lost to Abingdon-Avon 23-25, 22-25. Their record is now 0-7.

Kills: Ford, Cox & Rogers - 1

Aces: Markello - 3, Smith & Cox & Wubben - 2

Assists: Mitchell - 2

Digs: Hardesty - 1