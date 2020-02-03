Wethersfield torched the nets in a Saturday matinee against Galva and moved to 2-0 in pool play in the 22nd annual Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament.

Playing on their home court for just the third time since November, the top-seeded Geese drilled 12 threes as a team and ran past the ninth-seeded Galva Wildcats 76-47.

“Offensively we were efficient. I don’t know what our season high is for points but that’s got to be pretty close,” said Wethersfield coach Jeff Parsons. “We’ve been shooting the ball better. We were on the road for two months and now finally being at home for a while, the boys are getting acclimated.”

Galva (3-18) started the game in a box-and-one defense against Wethersfield leading scorer Coltin Quagliano. The junior guard was satisfied letting his teammates carry the scoring early on before he notched his first basket midway through the opening quarter with a steal and score to break a 10-10 tie – a lead the Geese would never relinquish.

“We started in a box-and-one on Quagliano,” said Galva coach Josh Harris. “He (Quagliano) does a good job of driving and kicking and they were knocking down open shots.

The Wildcats eventually switched to a man-to-man defense and a 1-2-2 zone, but Wethersfield (16-6) always had an answer. The Geese shot 11-14 from the field in the opening eight minutes and built a 28-16 lead, behind 10 points from Quagliano, eight from Brady Kelley and six from Kale Nelson. Tristan Rogers scored 11 of his team high 20 points in the first period for the Cats, including a pair of early treys.

The Geese used a 10-0 run early in the second frame, behind five points from Kelley and a three from Waylon Bryant, to push the lead to 20. Quagliano nailed back-to-back triples to end the opening half with the Geese on top 50-27.

“We let up 50 points in the first half and that’s hard to come back from,” said Harris, whose team was playing for the third straight day. “Wethersfield shot the lights out today.”

Nelson knocked down another triple in the third period and Quagliano added 11 points as the Geese pushed the lead to 68-41 after three and coasted to a win.

“They’re learning to play together and they’re getting better and better every game,” Parsons said of his team. “I’ve seen a great amount of growth."

The Geese had four players — all juniors ­— score in double figures, led by Quagliano, who hit seven threes and finished with 31 points. Kelley chipped in with 15 points, meanwhile Nelson and Bryant scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

“We always want four guys in double figures. He (Quagliano) can score 30 any night he wants, but for us to get to the level we want, we have to get everybody scoring,” Parsons said.

"Brady, (Tevin) Baker and Waylon have all been playing great. Kale Nelson has really come on lately. Great game today and a great game Thursday night. The maturation of the team has been fun to watch."

Tanner Lain and Brayden Collins each scored nine points for Galva, which fell to 1-2 in pool play.

Wethersfield's LTC tournament title defense continues Tuesday night when it plays United. Both teams are 2-0 in pool play.

"There's a lot of good coaches and a lot of good teams," Parsons said of the tournament field. "We have a one game at a time mentality. We're going to enjoy this but we'll be ready for United on Tuesday."

In other games Saturday

Annawan 73, ROWVA-Williamsfield 53

Julian Samuels had 32 points for Annawan and Mason Matney had 14 for Annawan, which went on an 18-6 third-quarter run. ROWVA’s Ryan Hagerty had 17, Lorin Peterson had 16 and Calvin Peterson had 14.

United 65, Stark County 63

Stark County opened the game with a 16-9 lead. United’s Declan Flynn had 17 points, Cormaic Flynn had 15, Nolan Leffler had 15 and Evan Wynne had 10. For Stark County, Kane Newton had 26 points, Ryan Murphy had 16 and James Groter had 14.

Mercer County 55, West Central 43

Trey Essig had 13 points, Owen Relander had 12 and Isaak Bigham 10 for Mercer County. Landen Beelman had 18 points for West Central.