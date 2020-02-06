The Ingersoll Lady Giants volleyball teams were defeated by Churchill Tuesday night.
The 8th grade team lost 16-25, 20-25. Their record is now 3-7.
Kills: Parry & Putman - 1 each
Aces: Parry - 3, Long - 2
Blocks: Parry & Putman - 1 each
Assists: Meves - 1
Digs: Hamm - 2, Meves & Pigg - 3 each
Also Tuesday, the 7th grade team lost 20-25, 19-25. Their record is now 0-10.
Kills: Ford & Cox & Mitchell - 1 each
Aces: Markello - 5, Calvin - 3
Blocks: Wubben - 1
Digs: Mitchell - 1