Coltin Quagliano erupted for 42 points and Wethersfield knocked off the Ridgewood 77-69 Friday night in the Lincoln Trail Conference tournament at Wethersfield’s main gym.

The junior sharpshooter scored 28 points in the opening half, including 18 in the first eight minutes of action. Wethersfield reeled off a 14-0 run in the first quarter and landed a 28-17 lead by the end of it.

“He does a lot of great things; he’s an all-state player,” Wethersfield coach Jeff Parsons said. “But we have to make sure we’re getting contributions across the board. He would rather have a complete game with assists and steals, but if he has to, he can obviously do what you saw tonight.”

The Geese extended the lead to 49-31 at the half behind a three-point barrage from Kale Nelson and Waylon Bryant. Wethersfield led by as many as 23 points in the third quarter and took a 19-point lead into the final period.

Ridgewood would not go away, however. Juniors Ganon Greenman and Mitchell Brooks scored 11 points each in the final period as the Spartans were able to chip away at the lead and trim the gap to single digits.

Despite some shaky free throw shooting, Wethersfield was able to ice the game away as Nelson went 4-4 in the final minute.

“It was a tale of two halves,” said Parsons. “Great offense in the first half and the defense was okay. Second half, offense wasn’t as efficient and the defense wasn’t as good.”

Bryant finished the game with 13 points, Brady Kelley contributed with eight and Nelson tallied seven.

Brooks led the Spartans with 24 points. He was followed by Greenman with 20 and Josh Maher with 16.

Other action

Peyton Garcia banked in a shot as time expired and Princeville held off Annawan 51-49.

After Annawan’s Ryan Goodman scored with less than 10 seconds left to tie the game, the referees didn’t see the coach’s request for a timeout. A Princeville guard threw a deep pass to Garcia who hit the running shot from about 10 feet away.

“We had a timeout. I tried to call it and they didn’t see me. That’s the way it is,” said Annawan coach Alex Coppejans. “One play doesn’t define the game. We lost it in the other three quarters. They had a good game plan against us and they’re a great team.”

Annawan defeated Princeville 65-41 on Jan. 21. This time around, however, Princeville brought a much more physical approach and stifled Annawan’s penetration.

“They were much better against ball screens. They did a nice job of being physical with us; we weren’t ready for that,” Coppejans said. “They executed their game plan very well.”

Annawan’s Julian Samuels was limited to just five points through three quarters. But he scored 10 in the final period as the Braves erased a 12-point deficit and twice tied the score. Princeville knocked in six of eight from the free throw line to maintain its lead before Garcia’s last-second heroics.

Princeville buried four threes in the first half as it built a 24-17 lead at the midpoint. A pair of 6-0 runs in the third quarter gave the Princes a 40-28 lead after three.

Cole Daily and Carter Johnson led Princeville with 12 points apiece.

Samuels scored a game-high 15 for the Braves, followed by Reece Gripp and Isaac Shaw with nine each.

In other games: Trey Essig and Cade Sharp each had 13 points in Mercer County’s 47-45 victory over ROWVA-Williamsifled while United’s Evan Wynn had 19 points in a 70-53 victory over Galva.