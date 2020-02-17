RIVERTON — New Berlin defeated Wethersfield 39-32 on Saturday afternoon in the Riverton Subway Shootout.

New Berlin exhibited its trademark patience on offense and challenged Wethersfield shooters throughout.

Once New Berlin opened the fourth quarter with 3-pointers by reserve Kevin Howell and Dain Richie, it was able to dictate things from there. It went to the delay with 3:26 to go and didn’t turn it over against Wethersfield’s tight man-to-man or fullcourt press. New Berlin ran the clock down to 1:55 before Wethersfield was forced to foul.

New Berlin closed it out at the free-throw line, hitting seven of nine in the fourth quarter.

“That was our pace right there,” said New Berlin coach Blake Lucas, whose team’s won-loss record went to 17-11. “If the game is in the 30s or the 40s, we’ve got a good chance at winning.”

Wethersfield played strong defense throughout and had a 13-9 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, the lead bounced back and forth. Coltin Quagliano took a rebound coast-to-coast for a layup that put Wethersfield ahead 15-13 at the 4:10 mark. Kale Nelson went up in the lane for a basket-and-one that made it 18-16. Then at the horn to end the period, Waylon Bryant fired in a baseline 3 to tie at 24-all.

But for the game, Wethersfield was 11 of 37 shooting, which included going 3 of 19 on 3-pointers.

“We played their style and we got our rears kicked,” said Wethersfield coach Jeff Parsons.

Wethersfield is 19-9 on the season and headed into the final week of the regular season three Lincoln Trail Conference games.

“We got to build on it. We’ve got a big week. No one’s gonna feel sorry for us when we play Princeville and go to Merco and play ROWVA-Williamsfield. I told them it’s OK. We didn’t lose conference. We didn’t lose regional. It’s a learning experience for us.”

Richie finished with 14 points and was named the player of the game.

For Wethersfield, Bryant had nine points and a steal, Quagliano had eight points and three assists, and Tevin Baker had 10 rebounds.