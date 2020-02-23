State individual wrestling finals

It was a bittersweet night for Logan Deacetis. The Prairie Central junior captured his state championship after winning the 170-pound title at the Class 1A state wrestling finals Saturday.

But one of his best friends was unable to complete his quest. PC classmate Brandon Hoselton suffered a heartbreaking loss in the 195-pound final to place second at the meet held at the State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois.

There was more disappointment in that fellow Hawk junior Josh Woodrey was unable to compete Saturday after suffering an injury Friday. Prairie Central senior Corbin Moser placed sixth after losing twice on Saturday.

One of Moser’s defeats came at the hands of Dwight’s Daniel Gutierrez. Gutierrez had unfortunate turn of events in his next match and had to settle for fourth place.

Deacetis carried the banner with his 3-2 win over Andrew Wenzel of Dakota in the 170-pound final. This was a matchup of defending champions as Deacetis came in after winning the 160-pound title last year, and Wenzel was the reigning 170-pound champ.

This was one of the anticipated matchups because it featured two returning state champions. Deacetis was finally able to gain an edge when he recorded a takedown in the first period.

Wenzel started down in the second and was able to work for an escape, but then the defense of Deacetis proved quite important, as it would later in the match.

“The key was to maintain that lead and ride on top as long as I could, and not let him finish his takedowns,” Deacetis said. “Scrambling and not letting him finish was pretty big.”

It was 2-1 heading into the third period. Deacetis started the third period down and got an escape, pushing his lead to 3-1.

A problem in dealing with two excellent combatants is trying to maneuver. During the course of the match, each wrestler was warned about stalling.

As both were looking for an edge late, there was a mix that resulted in Deacetis pushing Wenzel away. Wenzel backed up out of bounds and Deacetis was called for a second stall, giving Wenzel a point and making it 3-2 with six seconds remaining.

Deacetis stayed aggressive over the final few seconds for the win in what was really a grudge match.

“Finishing takedowns and getting in shots were harder because he’s big and he had good position,” Deacetis said of the match.

The win moves Deacetis to 57-0 on the season and 111-0 over the past two years. It is now the longest current winning streak in Illinois.

That’s because the former holder lost in the 195-pound final. Hoselton had a streak of 113 straight victories heading into his 195-pound final match with Daniel Jezik of Coal City. One of those wins in the streak came against Jezik in a tiebreaker earlier this season.

Before Saturday, the last loss Hoselton experienced in IHSA competition was to Justin Coggins of Clifton in the Coal City Regional final. Hoselton defeated Coggins two weeks later to win his first state title.

“I wish Brandon could have pulled off the win,” Deacetis said. “It would have been nice to celebrate the state championship together.”

It almost happened, but Hoselton didn’t get the breaks. The biggest was when Jezik was awarded a takedown. It was controversial given where it took place, and how it was given.

“He wrestled well, he knows my style and he improved in some things from last time,” Hoselton said of Jezik.

The match was scoreless after one period as neither was able to gain an edge on attacks. Jezik started on the bottom for the second period and was able to get an escape for a 1-0 lead.

Again, neither could get a good shot on the other for points, leaving it at 1-0 entering the third period.

Hoselton was down to start the third and was able to make Jezik let him go in order to work on a better attack. His shot came moments later when the two were tangled by the outer circle boundary line.

It appeared that the arms and legs of Hoselton and Jezik were tangled, but as the two were falling out of bounds, Jezik was awarded a takedown with 1:34 to go for a 3-1 lead.

After not being able to do what he wanted again, Jezik allowed Hoselton to escape so they could start over. Jezik still led 3-2.

With time running out, the two were able to mix things up with Hoselton looking to have the edge. For a few seconds, it appeared Hoselton had an edge like what Jezik had when he was awarded a takedown earlier in the period.

Alas, it was not meant to be for the two-time 195-pound champ as Jezik, who was the reigning 182-pound champ in Class 2A last year, prevailed.

“Take down or not, he won,” Hoselton said. “I give him props for a good match.

“I’m still proud of myself, I came a long way to achieve a goal. It wasn’t the top goal but getting here was pretty cool. I still have another year left.”

Acting as a champion, Hoselton explained his loss in assessing his match.

“I shouldn’t have left it that close,” he said. “There were times when I thought I had two and times that he was close. I can’t leave it to the refs but I didn’t wrestle my match, he deserved to win.”

Gutierrez came home with fourth place at 145 pounds after having to go through a familiar foe in the consolation semifinals. The Dwight senior was the aggressor as he handled Prairie Central’s Moser to advance.

“I knew I had to push the pace against him,” Gutierrez said. “He’s a great wrestler so you have to crowd him with what you can. I was just wrestling me, I knew what I could do so I put it to the test and came out on top.”

What he did was win 10-3 to advance to the third-place match against Alex Carrillo of LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy). This was Gutierrez’s second big win over Moser in as many weeks. He defeated his PC rival 10-2 to win the Olympia Sectional last week.

Moser defeated Gutierrez 12-8 to win the Dwight Regional two weeks ago. Moser defeated Gutierrez in the regional and sectional finals last year, as well.

Gutierrez found out the hard way how fickle wrestling can be when he battles Carrillo. Leading 7-0 in the second period, Gutierrez suddenly found himself on his back. Carrillo finished the pin to win at 3:27.

“It’s wrestling; that’s how unforgiving the sport is,” Gutierrez said. “You can outwork your opponent and your opponent can still beat you. You can be up like I was and get caught.”

Moser reached the consolation semifinals with a 17-1 tech fall over Jeff Hermann of Robinson in the early matches Saturday morning. He finished his day with a 9-6 loss to Allen Catour of Orion to place sixth.

Woodrey also placed sixth but did not compete Saturday. The PC 220-pounder suffered a knee injury Friday in his semifinal loss to Peyton Lind of Byron. This placed Woodrey in the consolation semifinals and a guaranteed placement on Saturday.

Weighing options, it was decided not to wrestle. This meant a medical forfeit to Gage Leake of Coal City in the consolation semifinal and then to Joel Baer of Eureka in the fifth-place match. Woodrey had defeated Baer to win the regional and sectional titles.

The Prairie Central kids aren’t finished. Next up is the sectional dual meet against Aledo (Mercer County) at LeRoy on Tuesday. Woodrey’s status was unknown at deadline. If the Hawks win, they will compete in the state quarterfinals next Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.