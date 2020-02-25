Ridgewood won the opening game of the Class 1A Regional at Galva, beating Lincoln Trail Conference rival ROWVA-Williamsfield 61-51.

Ganon Greenman scored 21 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter as Ridgewood rallied back from a three-point deficit at the close of the third quarter.

Mitchell Brooks had 16 points, Lucas Kessinger had 10 points and Josh Maher added eight points for Ridgewood.

For ROWVA, Lorin Peterson had 21 points and Calvin Peterson had 14 points.

Ridgewood will play No. 1 seed Peoria Quest in Wednesday’s semifinals. The other semifinal will feature the winners of Tuesday’s games, which are Abingdon-Avon vs. Galva and Monmouth United vs. West Central.

At Princeville

Elmwood improved to 23-6 after defeating Brimfield 63-35. Zach Marincic had 20 points for Elmwood.

Princeville beat Stark County 48-36.

Joey Smith had 17 points, Cole Daily had nine points and Sam Streitmatter had nine for Princeville.

Stark County’s Kane Newton had 16 points and Ryan Murphy had 15 points.

Princeville and Elmwood will meet on Wednesday in the first of the semifinals. The second semifinal features the winners of Tuesday’s games, which are Peoria Christian vs. Spoon River Valley co-op and Wethersfield vs. Peoria Heights.

At Havana

Athens defeated Illini Bluffs 69-35 and Lewistown beat Illini Central 47-43.

At Mount Sterling

Landon Obert had 17 points and Nolton Kingele had 14 points in Liberty’s 85-36 victory over the Astoria co-op. Tate Fullerton and Nathan Hendricker each had 15 points in host Brown County’s 66-46 win over Sciota West Prairie.

At Pearl City

Alex Daugghenbaugh had 12 points in Lena-Winslow’s 44-21 victory over Pearl City while Brennan Carlson had 31 in Freeport Aquin’s 58-51 win over Warren.

At Fulton

East Dubuque beat Morrison 49-29 and Galena beat River Ridge 56-44.

At Rockford

No. 1-ranked and undefeated Indian Creek beat Our Lady of the Sacred Heart of Rockford 71-15.