Whenever the Kewanee boys basketball team built a big lead sufficient to send in reserves, the student section let its choice of substitute be known.

“We want Simeon!” the crowd would chant and clap repeatedly in sing-song. Then they would cheer in elation as Simeon Campbell reported to the scorer’s table.

Well, this time, Campbell was entered from the outset, taking part in the Three Point Showdown on Friday at Chillicothe. And he qualified for the next round at sectional.

Kewanee senior Kavon Russell also got through the initial round, as did Garrett Nix of Fieldcrest and Tyler Huston of Illinois Valley Central.

In Class 1A, Wethersfield advanced two 3-point shooters in seniors Chad Vincent and Schuyler Melton. Also moving on from the Princeville regional were Josh Grindlinger of Peoria Christian and Eli McKinty of Elmwood.

At Galva, Don Gayton of Quest, Evan Wynne of United, Lorin Peterson of ROWVA-Williamsfield and Easton Schlisler of Abingdon-Avon all advanced.