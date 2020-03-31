MACOMB – With an opening at head men’s basketball coach, Western Illinois University had an opportunity to make a big splash this spring.

And the Leathernecks did exactly that, hiring University of Minnesota assistant coach Rob Jeter and making that hire official on Monday afternoon.

Jeter had been linked to the job at WIU last week and on Monday, Western Illinois ended the rumors by confirming the hire.

Jeter becomes the 21st head men’s basketball coach in Leatherneck history, bringing 25 years of experience as an assistant or head coach.

Jeter was head coach at Milwaukee for 11 seasons, leading the Panthers to two NCAA Tournament appearances, as well as winning 20-plus games five times.

Jeter was named Horizon League Coach of the Year in 2011. His Milwaukee squad also won an NCAA Tournament game in 2006, beating Oklahoma.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Rob as our next head men's basketball coach," WIU Athletic Director Danielle Surprenant said in a statement. "Rob brings so much experience with him. He has seen success as both a head coach and assistant, and his drive and passion for the game are contagious. His recruiting ties, especially in the Midwest, and his vision and direction for the program were exactly what we were looking for. I'm ecstatic to see where he will lead our men's basketball program."

Jeter will have an introductory press conference with the media on Wednesday afternoon.

"I'd first like to thank Dr. Martin Abraham and Danielle Surprenant for such an incredible opportunity in trusting me to lead the men's basketball program," Jeter said in a statement. "My family and I are excited join the Leatherneck family and the Macomb community. I'm looking forward to serving our student-athletes and Western Illinois University.

"I'm especially excited to meet our players and their families and connect with our alums and student body. Together, we will accomplish great things! It's time to roll up our sleeves and get to work!"

Jeter was most recently an assistant at Minnesota for the last two seasons.

He has also been an assistant at UNLV, Wisconsin, Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Marquette and Wisconsin-Platteville.

Once he arrives in Macomb, the new coach will have plenty to do.

The Leathernecks are coming off a 5-21 season, missing the Summit League Tournament.

One of the biggest tasks for Jeter is to replenish his roster.

Starters C.J. Duff and James Claar both graduated, leading scorer Kobe Webster transferred to Nebraska and starters Ben Pyle, Zion Young and Kyle Arrington have put their names in the transfer portal.

Jeter has already been working on his roster, getting a verbal commitment from Braden Lamar and making offers to multiple athletes in both the 2020 and 2021 classes.